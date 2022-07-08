Previous
It's not too dark yet by stevejacob
Photo 813

It's not too dark yet

to still get a shot that I've waited ages for. A decent close up of a fox
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Steve Jacob

Photo Details

Bill ace
Really good job especially in low light. Nice details and focus.
August 12th, 2022  
amyK ace
Terrific shot
August 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
August 12th, 2022  
