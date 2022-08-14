Previous
Gap filling by stevejacob
Photo 822

Gap filling

Los of spaces in my 365 this year so this is a backfill of the lapwing that flew over my head last time I was out with the hares
There were a lot more but I had a big lens on so couldn't get them all in frame
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Steve Jacob

Esther Rosenberg ace
Maybe next time you tell them to get in some more organized formation? lol, Great capture!
August 17th, 2022  
