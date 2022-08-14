Sign up
Photo 822
Gap filling
Los of spaces in my 365 this year so this is a backfill of the lapwing that flew over my head last time I was out with the hares
There were a lot more but I had a big lens on so couldn't get them all in frame
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
nature
wildlife
bird
flying
bif
lapwing
Esther Rosenberg
Maybe next time you tell them to get in some more organized formation? lol, Great capture!
August 17th, 2022
