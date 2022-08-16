Previous
Who's there? by stevejacob
Photo 823

Who's there?

If you stay alert, you will often see a head with long ears pop up to investigate you in the fields where I sit
16th August 2022

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
