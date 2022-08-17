Previous
Food is scarce by stevejacob
Photo 825

Food is scarce

We are in drought conditions in the UK and in a parched and baron landscape, it's always worth checking out any small patch of greenery as they will often attract the early wildlife for a feed
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Oy, I see more dried up grasses than green goodies. Great shot of this munching hare.
August 17th, 2022  
