Photo 825
Food is scarce
We are in drought conditions in the UK and in a parched and baron landscape, it's always worth checking out any small patch of greenery as they will often attract the early wildlife for a feed
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
1
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1185
photos
131
followers
88
following
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
825
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th August 2022 6:25am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
plants
,
countryside
,
greenery
,
hare
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Oy, I see more dried up grasses than green goodies. Great shot of this munching hare.
August 17th, 2022
