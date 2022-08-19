Previous
They're off by stevejacob
Photo 827

They're off

Another from the national junior championships being held near me
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a professional action shot!
August 20th, 2022  
