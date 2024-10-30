Previous
A close encounter by stevejacob
A close encounter

My family took me out while I was still able, to the bird of prey centre near Bedford where you can get really up-close to the flying birds
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture!
December 11th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow!
December 11th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Fabulous capture...those eyes!
December 11th, 2024  
