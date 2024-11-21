Previous
Almost silhouette by stevejacob
Photo 895

Almost silhouette

Having the sun shine into my windows all day makes for a challenging capture, but the results are always different.
21st November 2024

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
245% complete



Photo Details

Helene ace
Superb. Fav
December 1st, 2024  
