DSC_9972

It's been a long time since I uploaded anything to this site. That's because I have been having some rather serious health problems. After a couple of hospital stays and lots of treatment, I hope I'm now coming out the other side and can start putting my life back together again.

For now, I have the camera by the back door to try and get back into photography again. I'm not sure how much I will post on this site but this squirrel in my garden is hopefully the start of the comeback