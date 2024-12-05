Previous
just a sparrow by stevejacob
Photo 898

just a sparrow

Still looking in the garden. I had a bit of a relapse last week so it's not likely I'll be going out again yet
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice capture of the little sparrow. Hope you make a fast recovery.
December 11th, 2024  
