Photo 898
just a sparrow
Still looking in the garden. I had a bit of a relapse last week so it's not likely I'll be going out again yet
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
892
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
5th December 2024 11:20am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
garden
,
sparrow
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice capture of the little sparrow. Hope you make a fast recovery.
December 11th, 2024
