Photo 899
Tis the season of good will
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th December 2024 2:39pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
garden
,
fight
,
feeding
,
starling
Joanne Diochon
ace
I think not everyone got that message. 😉
December 11th, 2024
