Dr Doolittle in the family by stevejacob
Dr Doolittle in the family

I took my grandson out yesterday to continue with his photography lessons but he got distracted
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
LManning (Laura) ace
A fun look "behind the scenes"! That's a bold little squirrel.
March 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
They’ll do anything for food! Nice shot.
March 3rd, 2025  
