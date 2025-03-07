Previous
Looking for a dropped crumb by stevejacob
Photo 905

Looking for a dropped crumb

My intention today was to feed and photograph the squirrels until I noticed this little rat waiting for his chance to grab something.
I know a lot of people don't like them but they are great little characters in my book
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
This is just superb, love it. Fav
March 7th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
March 7th, 2025  
