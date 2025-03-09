Sign up
Photo 907
Pehaps that's where the Egyptian Goose was going
It must be mating season as these Egyptian Geese are trying to make more goslings.
They've already had one brood but sadly, none survive the cold weather we've been having.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
7th March 2025 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
geese
,
egyptian
,
mating
,
wildfowl
,
breeding
