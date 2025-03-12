Patience rewarded

Next we went to Summerleas nature reserve which I was nervous of as I have not walked very far for a long time however, after a slow walk and trying a couple of freezing cold hides, we managed to get to one that the wind wasn't blowing straight into and was warmer. My attention was mainly on the Great White Egret with the aim of getting it catching a fish and after about two hours, second tick of the morning. All in all, a great morning out with a good friend and lots of wildlife. Thanks again Ali.