Previous
Patience rewarded by stevejacob
Photo 909

Patience rewarded

Next we went to Summerleas nature reserve which I was nervous of as I have not walked very far for a long time however, after a slow walk and trying a couple of freezing cold hides, we managed to get to one that the wind wasn't blowing straight into and was warmer. My attention was mainly on the Great White Egret with the aim of getting it catching a fish and after about two hours, second tick of the morning. All in all, a great morning out with a good friend and lots of wildlife. Thanks again Ali.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Patience for you and for him (or her?).
March 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice shot
March 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact