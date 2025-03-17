Previous
In the shadow of the church by stevejacob
Photo 910

In the shadow of the church

I just thought this would make a nice shot. I wish I'd opened the F stop up a bit to make the church less blurred
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

Helene ace
Awesome! Fav for the beauty!
March 19th, 2025  
