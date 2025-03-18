Sign up
Photo 911
I spy
The Squirrels along the embankment are getting very tame and I did manage to get this one to take from my hand
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th March 2025 2:47pm
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
