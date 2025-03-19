Sign up
Previous
Photo 912
Jenny Wren
I got back to my car after my wander along the Bedford Embankment. While I was putting my walking sticks in the boot, I noticed this little Wren watching intently. I managed a couple of shots before he moved to another bush.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Views
1
365
NIKON D7500
19th March 2025 4:05pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
wren
