Jenny Wren by stevejacob
Photo 912

Jenny Wren

I got back to my car after my wander along the Bedford Embankment. While I was putting my walking sticks in the boot, I noticed this little Wren watching intently. I managed a couple of shots before he moved to another bush.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
