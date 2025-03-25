Previous
Incoming by stevejacob
Photo 916

Incoming

Another from earlier in the month. A shoveler Duck coming in to land. (Or water)
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Photo Details

