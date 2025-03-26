Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 917
Love is all around us
I respected their privacy while they mated but waited for the affirmation of their bond after they finished
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
4
3
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th March 2025 4:25pm
nature
,
wildlife
,
love
,
heart
,
swan
,
waterfowl
,
bonding
Joanne Diochon
ace
A lovely capture.
March 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Perfect heart!
March 26th, 2025
carol white
ace
Beautifully captured. Fav 😊
March 26th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous timing to get the heart shape
March 26th, 2025
