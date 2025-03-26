Previous
Love is all around us by stevejacob
Love is all around us

I respected their privacy while they mated but waited for the affirmation of their bond after they finished
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Steve Jacob
Joanne Diochon ace
A lovely capture.
March 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Perfect heart!
March 26th, 2025  
carol white ace
Beautifully captured. Fav 😊
March 26th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous timing to get the heart shape
March 26th, 2025  
