Photo 922
They can smell food from a mile off
Lots of people feeding the swans today and they were rushing around all over the place
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
swan
Maxine Lathbury
ace
Such a pleasure to see
March 31st, 2025
