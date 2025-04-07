Previous
It's usual spot

This heron spends a lot of time sitting on the weir. It has become quite a celebrity on the river with lots of people taking photographs of it
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
