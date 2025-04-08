Previous
The bomb run by stevejacob
Photo 924

The bomb run

Sitting at the café on Longholme Bedford, enjoying a spot of lunch, when I noticed this coming over. I put my umbrella up quickly just in case
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact