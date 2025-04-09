Previous
Next
Different venue, but another Heron by stevejacob
Photo 925

Different venue, but another Heron

There's plenty of Herons around Bedford now as they gather food for their newly hatched young
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely capture.
April 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact