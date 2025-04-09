Sign up
Photo 925
Different venue, but another Heron
There's plenty of Herons around Bedford now as they gather food for their newly hatched young
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
flying
,
heron
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely capture.
April 11th, 2025
