Previous
Next
Follow the leader by stevejacob
Photo 926

Follow the leader

A mating pair of mallards thet followed each other everywhere
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this one made me laugh out loud
April 11th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Synchronized landing! Great shot.
April 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact