Previous
Touchdown by stevejacob
Photo 927

Touchdown

A greedy mallard spotted someone with food
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific clarity. You can see the brakes engaging.
April 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact