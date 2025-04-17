Sign up
Photo 931
A jumble of swans
It took me a while to work out which bit belonged to who
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
18th April 2025 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
flying
,
swan
