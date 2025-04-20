Previous
The crumb catcher by stevejacob
Photo 934

The crumb catcher

I was at a family B-B-Q yesterday and there were a number of dogs there. This one attached itself to me and patiently waited for any crumbs that might come his way
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
255% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact