Second brood by stevejacob
Photo 936

Second brood

The Egyptian Geese had a brood earlier this year but sadly, none of them survived due to the cold weather. Let's hope they have more success with this brood
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
