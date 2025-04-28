Sign up
Photo 940
They always seem to fly in pairs
Or perhaps that's all I could fit in the frame
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
1
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1331
photos
81
followers
71
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
29th April 2025 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
swan
Rosie Kind
ace
Brilliant Fav
April 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
