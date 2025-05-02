Sign up
Photo 944
Different Gosling, same Daisies
Still practicing with my new camera as I'm going on holiday in a couple of weeks and I want to know what I'm doing.
This is a Canada Goose gosling
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1336
photos
81
followers
71
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
2nd May 2025 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
baby
,
wildlife
,
chick
,
gosling
,
canada-goose
Rosie Kind
ace
Brilliant. I am sure you will love your new Z camera. I love mine but I haven’t had it out lately
May 3rd, 2025
