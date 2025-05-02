Previous
Different Gosling, same Daisies by stevejacob
Photo 944

Different Gosling, same Daisies

Still practicing with my new camera as I'm going on holiday in a couple of weeks and I want to know what I'm doing.
This is a Canada Goose gosling
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rosie Kind ace
Brilliant. I am sure you will love your new Z camera. I love mine but I haven’t had it out lately
May 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact