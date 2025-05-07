Previous
Life go's on

This tree was blown over in the winter gales. Then they chopped it up and carried the bulk away but I noticed today that it is still growing new shoots
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Steve Jacob

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love this!
May 7th, 2025  
