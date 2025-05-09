Sign up
Previous
Photo 950
Bankside foliage
I was looking for wildlife but the colours caught my eye with the sun on them
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
9th May 2025 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
river
,
weeds
,
foliage
,
bankside
