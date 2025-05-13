Previous
He went with a quack and a waddle and a quack by stevejacob
Photo 951

He went with a quack and a waddle and a quack

This reminds me of a song.
It's been a week of hospital appointments and preparing for my holiday next week, but I did manage to grab a few shots yesterday
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Steve Jacob

Steve Jacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
