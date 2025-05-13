Sign up
Photo 951
He went with a quack and a waddle and a quack
This reminds me of a song.
It's been a week of hospital appointments and preparing for my holiday next week, but I did manage to grab a few shots yesterday
13th May 2025
13th May 25
0
3
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
funny
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
goose
,
quack
,
gosling
,
waddle
