Addictive by stevejacob
Sorry for my absence. I have taken a badly needed holiday of a week in Norfolk. I stayed in a tiny cottage in Castle Acer and although the cottage was small, the surrounding countryside was amazing. I found three Fox dens in the field next to my cottage and I'm afraid to say, I became somewhat obsessed with trying to capture the adults and the cubs on camera. The biggest problem was the distance away they were and the long grass between them and me, making it almost impossible to get a good focus on them. Having just sorted through about 2000 photos, I have found a few that I will post over the next few days.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Steve Jacob

Corinne C ace
Great pic
May 28th, 2025  
