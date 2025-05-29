Previous
Super for the babies by stevejacob
Photo 954

Super for the babies

It wasn't just foxes that had my attention last week. The farm I stayed at, had a Barn Owl nesting in the oldest barn and I was lucky enough to see it twice in the field where the foxes were. The first time was a bit of a disaster for me as I was using my new mirrorless camera but it took so long to fire up the viewfinder, I missed all the best opportunities. The second evening, I switched back to my old DSLR and hit the jackpot with a shot I've always wanted to get. This is actually, the first wild Owl I've ever seen so I was well happy
Steve Jacob

carol white ace
Lovely light, a super capture. Fav
May 29th, 2025  
Rosie Kind ace
Brilliant Fav
May 29th, 2025  
