Super for the babies

It wasn't just foxes that had my attention last week. The farm I stayed at, had a Barn Owl nesting in the oldest barn and I was lucky enough to see it twice in the field where the foxes were. The first time was a bit of a disaster for me as I was using my new mirrorless camera but it took so long to fire up the viewfinder, I missed all the best opportunities. The second evening, I switched back to my old DSLR and hit the jackpot with a shot I've always wanted to get. This is actually, the first wild Owl I've ever seen so I was well happy