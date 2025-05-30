Previous
The banquet by stevejacob
Photo 955

The banquet

I popped out for a bit yesterday to the local park to grab a few shots. This Starling was gathering lunch for the kids
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Great shot. Quite a mouthful!
May 30th, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Fabulous!
May 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great shot of this feast!
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact