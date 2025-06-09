Sign up
Previous
Photo 956
Living on the edge
I don't know why so many bird stand on the edge of this weir but it makes for an interesting photo
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
2
2
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1362
photos
80
followers
69
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
9th June 2025 11:19am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
duck
,
waterfowl
,
egyptian-goose
Diana
ace
Picture perfect.
June 10th, 2025
Denise Wood
Terrific :)
June 10th, 2025
