Better late than never by stevejacob
Photo 957

Better late than never

It's getting late for new cygnets now but this is one of three hatched this week at my local pond. There was originally six but the others have gon to feed the Herons
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
