Photo 959
Have I lost one?
So after I lost one of my crutches down the embankment yesterday, the heron did this! I think it was taking the micky 🤣
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
1367
photos
80
followers
69
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
13th June 2025 3:38pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
heron
,
wing
,
fethers
Carole Sandford
ace
Just checking his pockets to make sure he hasn’t got it 😜 great wing detail!
June 14th, 2025
judith deacon
Great shot, Hope you retrieved the crutch!
June 14th, 2025
