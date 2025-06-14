Previous
Have I lost one? by stevejacob
Photo 959

Have I lost one?

So after I lost one of my crutches down the embankment yesterday, the heron did this! I think it was taking the micky 🤣
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
262% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Just checking his pockets to make sure he hasn’t got it 😜 great wing detail!
June 14th, 2025  
judith deacon
Great shot, Hope you retrieved the crutch!
June 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact