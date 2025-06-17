Previous
This was unexpected on the river by stevejacob
Photo 960

This was unexpected on the river

The plan was a walk round the park, but when a mate offers you a trip on his boat, it would be rude not to accept, especially when you get to see some unusual things. 😁
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact