Photo 962
A spot of lunch
I have no idea what the fish is as I don't recognise the markings. I though maybe an Eel but I thought they were normally grey
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
hunting
,
fishing
,
grebe
carol white
ace
Well timed, a lovely capture. Fav 😊
June 19th, 2025
