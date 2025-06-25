Previous
The pollinator by stevejacob
Photo 965

The pollinator

For the first time in years, I have flowers in my garden and I'm looking forward to more pollinators visiting
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful macro, hiding in plain sight.
June 26th, 2025  
