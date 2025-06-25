Sign up
Photo 965
The pollinator
For the first time in years, I have flowers in my garden and I'm looking forward to more pollinators visiting
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
flower
bee
garden
pollinator
Diana
ace
Beautiful macro, hiding in plain sight.
June 26th, 2025
