Previous
Next
In hiding by stevejacob
1 / 365

In hiding

This is probably one of the most challenging photos I've taken.
It's a warbler of some kind and like most warblers, was deep in the reeds meaning trying to find a gap for the shot took a very long time.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jesika
Patience paid
May 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise