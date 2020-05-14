Previous
Next
Bigfoot by stevejacob
5 / 365

Bigfoot

This Coot chick is inspecting his feet and wondering why he keep tripping over things.
Looking at the size of them, I'm not surprised.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot, it always amazes me how well they manage.
May 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise