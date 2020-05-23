Previous
Fledgling by stevejacob
11 / 365

Fledgling

I'm not sure but I think this is a Goldfinch fledgling in my garden meaning the Magpies didn't get all the occupants of the nest in my garden. I do have a lot of Magpie problems recently.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely close up of this gorgeous little bird. Crows are our problem here, such a pity when they get the chicks.
May 25th, 2020  
Erika Shylaine ace
Awe little beauty
May 25th, 2020  
Rosie Kind ace
This looks like a young greenfinch which is even better because they have declined such a lot. Fantastic photo
May 25th, 2020  
Steve Jacob ace
@rosiekind that makes sense as there was a greenfinch on the feeder with it at one stage. Thank for the ID Rosie
May 25th, 2020  
