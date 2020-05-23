Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
11 / 365
Fledgling
I'm not sure but I think this is a Goldfinch fledgling in my garden meaning the Magpies didn't get all the occupants of the nest in my garden. I do have a lot of Magpie problems recently.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
236
photos
73
followers
71
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Latest from all albums
10
10
211
212
11
213
214
215
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
23rd May 2020 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
fledgling
,
goldfinch
Diana
ace
Lovely close up of this gorgeous little bird. Crows are our problem here, such a pity when they get the chicks.
May 25th, 2020
Erika Shylaine
ace
Awe little beauty
May 25th, 2020
Rosie Kind
ace
This looks like a young greenfinch which is even better because they have declined such a lot. Fantastic photo
May 25th, 2020
Steve Jacob
ace
@rosiekind
that makes sense as there was a greenfinch on the feeder with it at one stage. Thank for the ID Rosie
May 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close