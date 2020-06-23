Sign up
Silver wings
I didn't plan on photographing Bees today.
He just happened to be there at the same time as me and the light was spot on
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
23rd June 2020 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bee
,
insect
