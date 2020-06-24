Sign up
28 / 365
Cooling down
As I said in my previous post, this is how birds lower their body tempeture in the hot weather.
Giving them plenty of fresh cool water can help too.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
24th June 2020 12:34pm
nature
wildlife
bird
sparrow
Rosie Kind
Great close up
June 25th, 2020
