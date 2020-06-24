Previous
Cooling down
Cooling down

As I said in my previous post, this is how birds lower their body tempeture in the hot weather.
Giving them plenty of fresh cool water can help too.
24th June 2020

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
wildlife photography
Rosie Kind ace
Great close up
June 25th, 2020  
