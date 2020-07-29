Sign up
50 / 365
Rain maker
I couldn't believe how close this Great Crested Grebe came today at Priory Park to allow me to get this uncropped shot of it shaking it's feathers dry
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
29th July 2020 4:15pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
great-crested-grebe
Debra Farrington
ace
Wonderful capture - wow!
July 29th, 2020
