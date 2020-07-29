Previous
Rain maker by stevejacob
50 / 365

Rain maker

I couldn't believe how close this Great Crested Grebe came today at Priory Park to allow me to get this uncropped shot of it shaking it's feathers dry
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Photo Details

Debra Farrington ace
Wonderful capture - wow!
July 29th, 2020  
