coming closer
December 2018 will be a memory I will carry with me for ever
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Odds and sods
NIKON D7200
26th December 2018 11:37am
nature
wildlife
pov
otter
