Hello by stevejacob
61 / 365

Hello

Squirrels are very inquisitive creatures. This one I think was wondering why a strange man would be dressed in camouflage and laying on his belly in the wet grass in a public park
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Catherine P
Adorable!
September 29th, 2020  
