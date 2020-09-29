Sign up
61 / 365
Hello
Squirrels are very inquisitive creatures. This one I think was wondering why a strange man would be dressed in camouflage and laying on his belly in the wet grass in a public park
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
1
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
squirrel
nature
wildlife
curious
theme-animals
Catherine P
Adorable!
September 29th, 2020
